Friday Football Fever is back!

KVOA is back this football season with Friday Football Fever! We will be giving you all the information you need to know about all things high school football.
The season kicks off tonight with games all across Tucson. Jenna Fink will be live from Rio Rico where legendary football coach Jeff Scurran will begin his 50th season as head coach.
There will be 8 games tonight at 7 p.m., including Vista Grand VS Rio Rico, giving us what is sure to be an exciting start to the Friday night lights this year.
You can find the game schedule for the Tucson area schools below.
6A:
- Marana @ Salpointe Catholic 7pm
5A:
- South Mountain @ Tucson 7pm
- Sunnyside @ Apollo 7pm
- Willow Canyon @ Desert View 7pm
- Pueblo @ Nogales 7pm
- Flowing Wells @ Agua Fria 7pm
- Betty H. Fairfax @ Buena 7pm
- Casa Grande @ Corona Del Sol 7pm
- Cienaga @ Desert Ridge 7pm
- Mountain View @ Gilbert 7pm
- Ironwood Ridge @ Seton Catholic Prep 7pm
4A:
- Vista Grande @ Rio Rico 7pm - GAME OF THE WEEK
- Eastmark @ Canyon Del Oro 7pm
- Cholla 7, Copper Canyon 0
- Douglas @ ALA Ironwood 7pm
- Sahuarita @ Alhambra 7pm
- Amphi @ Maryvale 7pm
- Walden Grove @ Northwest Christian 7pm
- Sabino @ Sahuaro 7pm
- Rincon/University @ Washington 7pm
3A:
- Sequoia Pathway @ Benson 7pm
- Empire @ Sierra Linda 7pm
- Catalina Foothills @ Combs 7pm
- Mica Mountain @ Poston Butte 7pm
- Morenci @ Round Valley 7pm
- Pima @ Safford 7pm
- Pusch Ridge @ Show Low 7pm
- Crismon @ Thatcher 7pm
2A:
- Madison Highland @ Bisbee 7pm
- Catalina @ NFL Yet 7pm
- Tanque Verde @ San Tan Charter 7pm
- Heritage Academy Laveen @ Tombstone 7pm
- Willcox @ Tonopah Valley 7pm