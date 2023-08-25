 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions possible. Afternoon
temperatures 104 to 115 are expected. The hottest day will be
Monday.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 9 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Friday Football Fever is back!

  • Updated
  • 0
High School Football

KVOA is back this football season with Friday Football Fever! We will be giving you all the information you need to know about all things high school football.

The season kicks off tonight with games all across Tucson. Jenna Fink will be live from Rio Rico where legendary football coach Jeff Scurran will begin his 50th season as head coach.

There will be 8 games tonight at 7 p.m., including Vista Grand VS Rio Rico, giving us what is sure to be an exciting start to the Friday night lights this year.

You can find the game schedule for the Tucson area schools below.

6A:

- Marana @ Salpointe Catholic 7pm

5A:

- South Mountain @ Tucson 7pm

- Sunnyside @ Apollo 7pm

- Willow Canyon @ Desert View 7pm

- Pueblo @ Nogales 7pm

- Flowing Wells @ Agua Fria 7pm

- Betty H. Fairfax @ Buena 7pm

- Casa Grande @ Corona Del Sol 7pm

- Cienaga @ Desert Ridge 7pm

- Mountain View @ Gilbert 7pm

- Ironwood Ridge @ Seton Catholic Prep 7pm

4A:

- Vista Grande @ Rio Rico 7pm - GAME OF THE WEEK

- Eastmark @ Canyon Del Oro 7pm

- Cholla 7, Copper Canyon 0

- Douglas @ ALA Ironwood 7pm

- Sahuarita @ Alhambra 7pm

- Amphi @ Maryvale 7pm

- Walden Grove @ Northwest Christian 7pm

- Sabino @ Sahuaro 7pm

- Rincon/University @ Washington 7pm

3A:

- Sequoia Pathway @ Benson 7pm

- Empire @ Sierra Linda 7pm

- Catalina Foothills @ Combs 7pm

- Mica Mountain @ Poston Butte 7pm

- Morenci @ Round Valley 7pm

- Pima @ Safford 7pm

- Pusch Ridge @ Show Low 7pm

- Crismon @ Thatcher 7pm

2A:

- Madison Highland @ Bisbee 7pm

- Catalina @ NFL Yet 7pm

- Tanque Verde @ San Tan Charter 7pm

- Heritage Academy Laveen @ Tombstone 7pm

- Willcox @ Tonopah Valley 7pm