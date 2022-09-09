FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Hackworth scores aplenty to keep Sabino unbeaten

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sabino Football remains Kings of the Eastside in football for a third straight year.
The Sabercats (3-0) led by junior quarterback Cameron Hackworth beat visiting and rival Sahuaro 41-20 Friday night at the former Saberdome.
Prior to the game Sabino's Stadium was renamed in honor of longtime school principal Dr. Carl Roberts. Roberts was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2012. He is the prinicipal who hired football coach Jeff Scurran, a move that led to three state championships.
Hackworth accounted for all six of the Sabercats touchdowns. He threw for four and ran for two. He now has 11 passing touchdowns and five rushing scores in the team's first three games.
The win for Sabino was their third straight over their rivals and the Sabercats have now beaten Sahuaro 17 times in the last 19 years.
Sabino entered the week ranked 3rd in Conference 3A (MaxPreps) behind Thatcher and Show Low.
Sahuaro (1-1) after an impressive opening week win over Chandler Seton Catholic suffered their first loss under new head coach Al Alexander.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.