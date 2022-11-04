FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Hackworth returns to lead Sabino to quarterfinals

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Cameron Hackworth was back like he never left on Friday night to open the Conference 3A state football tournament.
The injured Sabino quarterback returned on the game's second series and immediately threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Shemar Berryhill as the Sabercats of Sabino took down the Sabercats of San Tan Foothills 49-23 on Roberts Field at the Saberdome.
Leaf Moylan started for a second straight game for Sabino. Hackworth suffered a collarbone injury during the Sabercats 35-7 loss two weeks at No. 1 Thatcher. He sat out Sabino's season-finale win over Benson.
Hackworth ended the game throwing for three touchdown passes, two to sophomore wide receiver Shemar Berryhill. Running back Mason Cade ran for 200 yards.
The 7th seed Sabercats (8-3) now get a rematch with No. 2 Eastmark (10-1) next week in the 3A quarterfinals. The Firebirds beat Sabino 56-19 on October 19.
The Sabercats are making their 20th straight appearance in the post-season. Sabino has been to nine state championship games in program history, winning three titles (1990, 1992, 1998). They last appeared in the finals in 2016.
