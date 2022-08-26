FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Globe shuts out Santa Rita in 2A opener

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Santa Rita has not had a winning season since Jeff Scurran led the Eagles to the Conference 4A Division II state championship game in 2009.
Tom Joseph is hoping to end that string in his second season as head coach.
It didn't start well Friday night as visiting Globe shutout the Eagles 40-0 in the season-opener for both teams. The contest had to be halted near the end of the third quarter due to injuries leaving Santa Rita without enough healthy players to finish the game.
Tigers (1-1) quarterback Anasco Sanchez threw for two scores and ran for another. Wide receiver Gabe Gonzales caught one of those touchdown passes and returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown.
The Eagles lost that 2009 state title game to Cactus 14-0. They went 3-7 the next year, Scurran's last, and it has been a tough road ever since.
There was 2014. Things looked to be back on the upswing when a young Cody House took over the program and led them to a 6-4 regular season.
But the Eagles were forced to forfeit five of those wins due to use of ineligible players. They have not won more than three games in any one season since Scurran's departure.
Joseph has four state championship game appearances and one title on his resume from his years at Mesa Mountain View and Superior.
Santa Rita is in a fifth season playing in Conference 2A.
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.