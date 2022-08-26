FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Globe shuts out Santa Rita in 2A opener

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, southern Pima. In Southeast Arizona, western Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 315 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1204 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Cedar Creek, Sopori Wash, Las Guijas Wash, California Gulch, Yellow Jacket Wash, Papalote Wash, San Luis Wash, and Arivaca Creek. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Arivaca and Arivaca Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&