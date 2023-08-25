FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Friday Aug. 25 scores

TUCSON – Friday Football Fever is underway! Here are the highlights and scores from week one on Aug. 25, 2023.
6A:
Salpointe Catholic 35, Marana 14
5A:
Tucson 62, South Mountain 24
Apollo 28, Sunnyside 3
Desert View 26, Willow Canyon 25
Pueblo 25, Nogales 13
Agua Fria 21, Flowing Wells 16
Buena 40, Betty H. Fairfax 0
Corona Del Sol 14, Casa Grande 0
Desert Ridge 49, Cienega 8
Gilbert 27, Mountain View 21
Ironwood Ridge 59, Chandler Seton Catholic 30
4A:
Vista Grande 44, Rio Rico 0
Canyon Del Oro 21, Eastmark 14
Cholla 7, Copper Canyon 0
ALA Ironwood 28, Douglas 2
Sahuarita 9, Alhambra 6
Catalina Foothills 20, Combs 16
Amphitheater 49, Maryvale 24
Northwest Christian 38, Walden Grove 26
Sabino 19, Sahuaro 6
Mica Mountain 34, Poston Butte 28
Rincon/University 24, Washington 18
3A:
Benson 62, Sequoia Pathway 6
Morenci 24, Round Valley 6
Pima 34, Safford 25
Thatcher 40, Crismon 0
Pusch Ridge 24, Show Low 21
2A:
Bisbee 13, Madison Highland 0
San Tan Charter 48, Tanque Verde 7
Tombstone 47, Heritage Academy Laveen 26
Catalina 36, NFL Yet 26
Tonopah Valley 45, Willcox 42
