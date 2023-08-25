 Skip to main content
FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Friday Aug. 25 scores

  Updated
  • 0
Friday Football Fever

TUCSON – Friday Football Fever is underway! Here are the highlights and scores from week one on Aug. 25, 2023. 

6A: 

Salpointe Catholic 35, Marana 14

5A:

Tucson 62, South Mountain 24

Apollo 28, Sunnyside 3

Desert View 26, Willow Canyon 25

Pueblo 25, Nogales 13

Agua Fria 21, Flowing Wells 16

Buena 40, Betty H. Fairfax 0

Corona Del Sol 14, Casa Grande 0

Desert Ridge 49, Cienega 8

Gilbert 27, Mountain View 21

Ironwood Ridge 59, Chandler Seton Catholic 30

4A:

Vista Grande 44, Rio Rico 0

Canyon Del Oro 21, Eastmark 14

Cholla 7, Copper Canyon 0

ALA Ironwood 28, Douglas 2

Sahuarita 9, Alhambra 6

Catalina Foothills 20, Combs 16

Amphitheater 49, Maryvale 24

Northwest Christian 38, Walden Grove 26

Sabino 19, Sahuaro 6

Mica Mountain 34, Poston Butte 28

Rincon/University 24, Washington 18

3A:

Benson 62, Sequoia Pathway 6

Morenci 24, Round Valley 6

Pima 34, Safford 25

Thatcher 40, Crismon 0 

Pusch Ridge 24, Show Low 21

2A:

Bisbee 13, Madison Highland 0

San Tan Charter 48, Tanque Verde 7

Tombstone 47, Heritage Academy Laveen 26

Catalina 36, NFL Yet 26

Tonopah Valley 45, Willcox 42

