FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Cienega's tough schedule pays dividends in region opener

VAIL (KVOA) -- Cienega started slowly but found their groove in the second quarter of a 49-19 home victory Friday night over Buena.
After spotting the Colts (4-2, 0-1) a 7-0 lead on a six-yard touchdown run by talented sophomore Andres Bonilla, Cienega scored five touchdowns in the final eight minutes of the first half.
Four of the five touchdowns came on passes by quarterback Evan Weber. The junior found Jimmy Diaz on two of those. Keron Watson and Gavin Peterson were also recipients of Weber scoring throws.
River Ries returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown. The Bobcats (2-4, 1-0) led 35-7 at the break.
Weber finished with five touchdown passes and Diaz with three touchdown receptions. Ari Dubin returned a kickoff 87 yards for a Bobcats touchdown.
BHS was playing their 4th straight game without head coach Joseph Thomas. Thomas told News 4 Tucson that he is suspended pending the completion of an investigation by the Sierra Vista Unified School District.
Buena running back Charlie Price threw a second half touchdown pass to to the quarterback Aliaz Dyson. Benjamin Marturello kicked a pair of field goals.
Cienega despite their 1-4 start remain the favorites to win the 5A Southern Region. Both the Bobcats and Colts though have some ground to make up in the state playoff picture. Cienega was slotted 30th in the initial AIA rankings released this week. Buena was ranked 21st.
The Top 16 teams behind No. 1 Desert Mountain will qualify for the 5A state tournament. The Wolves (7th seed) currently are the only none 6A team in the Open Division playoff picture.
