FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Away we go for 2022 season

TUCSON (KVOA) -- For the second straight year the lower Conferences have kicked off the 2022 high school football season here in the state of Arizona.
Conferences 1A-3A have the field for the first two weeks of what will be a 13-week football run to the state tournaments.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) rankings that determine post-season seeds will not come out until Week 9 (October 11).
MaxPreps pre-season rankings have Sabino as the No. 2 team in Conference 3A to start the season. The Sabercats opened 2022 with a 42-20 home win over Coolidge.
Benson is No. 9 and Pusch Ridge Christian is ranked 10th. Both the Bobcats and Lions also won in Week 1.
Top Southern Arizona teams in Conference 2A included Willcox (#3), Santa Cruz Valley (#12), Bisbee (#13) and Jay Dobyn's Tanque Verde Hawks come in ranked 14th.
The Dust Devils lost their season opener to No. 8 Gilbert Christian 34-6.
MaxPreps has not released any rankings for Conference 1A. Baboquivari opened with an impressive 50-6 victory over Fort Thomas. San Manuel knocked off Anthem Prep 30-14 and St. David shutout Kearney Ray 42-0.
Baboquivari and St. David have one of the early marquee 1A Southern Arizona match ups in Week 2.
The upper conferences 4A-6A open their seasons in Week 3 (September 1-3).
Here is your Southern Arizona schedule for Week 2:
(Fri. Aug. 26)
- Paradise Honors at Pusch Ridge Christian
- Globe at St. Rita
- Bisbee at Santa Cruz Valley
- Gilbert Christian at Willcox
- Baboquivari at St. David
- Benson at San Tan Foothills
- Catalina at San Pasqual Valley
- Tanque Verde at Morenci
Copyright 2022 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.