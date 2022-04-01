Free Tugo bike rides in April

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is partnering up with several organizations to offer free bike rides all this month.
According to the city, the Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is teaming up with Shift Transit and Tucson Electric Power for Free Bike Wednesdays in April.
Tugo Bikes will be free every Wednesday and riders can return the bike to any station from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
All you have to do is download the PBSC app or visit the Tugo Bike Share website to find a station. Select the "Buy a pass" on the kiosk touch screen and then choose "Free Ride Wednesdays Powered by TEP" and follow the on-screen instructions. You can also buy a pass on the app.
