Free summertime movie series at Reid Park starts Friday, June 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – Starting tomorrow evening, June 2nd, ‘Movies in the Park’, hosted by Cox Communications, returns to Reid Park for the Summer.

The movies ‘under the stars’ are free to attend and open to the public. The event also includes pre-screening activities and entertainment for attendees to enjoy before the movie starts.

Showtime begins at 7:45pm, at the Reid Park George DeMeester Outdoor Performance Theater (900 S. Randolph Way). The pre-screening activities begin at 6pm.

Families can look forward to food trucks, live demonstrations, free giveaways, and other engaging experiences.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets to make themselves comfortable. Fires or grilling are not permitted.

The schedule for the upcoming screenings is as follows:

Friday, June 2 – Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Friday, June 16 – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Friday, June 30 – Top Gun Maverick

Friday, July 14 – DC League of Super Pets

Friday, July 28 – Strange World

"As a company deeply rooted in the Tucson community, Cox Communications is thrilled to present the 'Movies in the Park' series," said Lisa Lovallo, Southern Arizona Market Vice President, Cox Communications.

"We believe in fostering connections and creating opportunities for neighbors to come together, and these events encapsulate that spirit. We invite area residents to join us for evenings of free outdoor cinema, laughter, and togetherness."