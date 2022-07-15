Free or reduced childcare now available for Pima County residents

TUCSON (KVOA) — Parents in Pima County with small children may be eligible for free or reduced cost pre-school and childcare thanks in part to new funds from the federal government.
Through the Pima Early Education Program, the county is offering a variety of scholarships and free pre-school classes using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
While accepted income limits will vary, many scholarships are available now for families of four with an income level of less than $84,000 a year.
If a family is interested in scholarships, they should contact Child Care Resource & Referral’s at azccrr.com or 1-800-308-9000.
For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.