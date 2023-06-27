 Skip to main content
Free HIV tests available to the Tucson community Tuesday

Free HIV Testing
Megan Spector

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - One in eight people living with HIV in the U.S. don't know they have it, and more than half of adults 18 to 64 have never been tested at all.

That's why Walgreens is offering free HIV testing Tuesday in honor of National HIV testing day.

Walgreens is offering free HIV testing Tuesday in honor of National HIV testing day.

The process is very simple. You do not need an appointment; all you need to do is walk into Walgreens. The test is a simple finger prick, and you will know your status within 20 minutes.

"Testing is a critical component in helping individuals to know their HIV status and that's important because once you know your status, then you can get into HIV treatment or HIV prevention known as Pre-exposure Prophylaxis, or PrEP," said Brad McElya, the Director of Specialty Health Solutions at Walgreens.

HIV is a virus that infects and attacks the immune system. According to the CDC. It is most commonly transmitted through sexual intercourse or sharing needles, syringes, or other drug injection equipment. 

These free tests Tuesday are being offered at more than 400 Walgreen locations across the country, but there is only one location offering them here in Tucson. That address is 4686 East Grant Road, that's on the northwest corner of Grant and Swan.

The CDC recommends that anyone between the ages of 13 and 64 should be getting tested, so if you fall into that category and you have not recently been tested, Tuesday is a great day to utilize this free resource.

"Now more than ever we have tools and resources available in order to actually end the HIV epidemic," said McElya. "So please come in, ask your questions, get a free HIV test on National HIV testing day."

The testing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

