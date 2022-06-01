Free fishing days in Arizona this weekend

ARIZONA, USA (KPNX) — Get your fishing rods ready because on Saturday, June 4, Arizonans can fish for free in any public waters in the state.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said Arizona’s Free Fishing Day is celebrated as part of National Fishing and Boating Week. As an incentive, a fishing license is not required, officials say.
AZGFD says while a license is not needed Saturday, bag limits and other fishing regulations still apply and must be observed.
Children under 10 can fish for free all year long in Arizona, so this special fishing license exemption means that older kids and parents get a free pass for the day, as well.
Arizona fishing licenses start at just $37 for residents 18 and older. A combination hunt and fish license for youths (10-17) are $5.
For more information, visit the AZGFD website.