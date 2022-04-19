Free admission at the Children's Museum Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Children's Museum Tucson is offering admission all weekend to celebrate Earth Day.
According to the Children's Museum, there will be an Earth Day festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 and an Arizona Bilingual News' 11th Children's Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be more than 30 exhibitors at the Earth Day festival with hands-on activities, demonstrations on sustainability as well as free bike repairs and helmets for kids. You are encouraged to ride your bike to the festival.
On Sunday, there will be live music, folklorico, arts and crafts, food trucks and giveaways.
