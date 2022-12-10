Fourth Avenue merchants benefit from street fair

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Fourth Avenue Street Fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the iconic street. It also brings an economic boom to local Fourth Avenue merchants.
"All hands on deck. We have our whole team here," said Kimberly Neal, owner of Eastland Alley. Neal owns the Eastland Alley shop on Fourth Avenue.
It's one of the newer businesses on the street. Neal said, "Business is booming and doing great things but it's because of the people."
"So far it's been so busy. Like there's a lot of people coming in and out," said Eastland Alley retail associate Mary Kate Wittmann.
Neal says the street fair exposes her store to people who didn't even know she was there. 'Brick and mortar, I can feel it in my hand, I can see it, it's not like I'm going to order something and be disappointed," said Stephen Jobe. Jobe was shopping with his family and said he is a small business owner and likes to support local businesses.
According to the 4th Avenue Merchant Association, the 52-year old street fair attracts more than 600,000 people a year.
Creations has operated on Fourth Avenue for 51-years.
Creations and its newest shop, Sky and Sand, see a huge bump in business during the street fair.
"It just brings us so much more recognition amongst all of our tourists, amongst the locals as well," said Alicia Robles, dual store merchandising manager.
Bob Castaneda has been to the street fair more than a dozen times. "They're trying hard to make a living, so just to get out here, support them. They're happy, I'm happy IT'S a win-win situation."