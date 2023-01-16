Four people rescued from homeless camp in the Rillito River

TUCSON (KVOA) - Multiple people were rescued from a homeless camp in the Rillito River Monday afternoon.
Rescue crews from Tucson, Golder Ranch, and Northwest Fire Departments participated in the rescue.
Witnesses tell News 4 Tucson that several people have been living in the camp, near the south bank of the river. Four people were in a tent when emergency crews arrived.
Crews used an inflatable raft, secured on both sides with rope, to reach a small "island" which had been carved out by the water running in the river.
All four people were able to walk to the raft and were later checked out by medical personnel.
Steve Kleinsmith lives near the river and said he was concerned about the camp on the other side of the Rillito near the bridge. "I usually look at people on the north side and I wondered if they were going to be caught in this flood. But that was earlier this morning. There was a lot of water flowing but not like this."
Another neighbor, Sarah Lumbert, said folks along the river didn't know about the storm. "I didn't even know, so it was a shock."