...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 600 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 647 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated light to moderate rain. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area.
- Light to moderate showers is expected to continue into
Tuesday morning with up to an additional 1 inch of rain.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Four people rescued from homeless camp in the Rillito River

Water rescue

TUCSON (KVOA) - Multiple people were rescued from a homeless camp in the Rillito River Monday afternoon.

Rescue crews from Tucson, Golder Ranch, and Northwest Fire Departments participated in the rescue.

Witnesses tell News 4 Tucson that several people have been living in the camp, near the south bank of the river. Four people were in a tent when emergency crews arrived.

Crews used an inflatable raft, secured on both sides with rope, to reach a small "island" which had been carved out by the water running in the river. 

All four people were able to walk to the raft and were later checked out by medical personnel.  

Steve Kleinsmith lives near the river and said he was concerned about the camp on the other side of the Rillito near the bridge. "I usually look at people on the north side and I wondered if they were going to be caught in this flood. But that was earlier this morning. There was a lot of water flowing but not like this."

Another neighbor, Sarah Lumbert, said folks along the river didn't know about the storm. "I didn't even know, so it was a shock."  

