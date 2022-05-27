Four of six arrested in warrants raid from Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 40-page is what lead Pima County Sheriff's Department detectives to arrest six people and serve seven warrants in Pima and Yavapai counties.
"In October 2021, the sheriff's department was called to investigate a bar fight at the territorial bar on south Palo Verde," Sgt. Brett Bernstein said. "Initial reports talked about guns being used."
The call came in as "bikers fighting." It turned out, two people were stabbed.
Outside, the report states there was a large count of outlaw motorcycle riders to include members of the Huns, the Pagans, the Sons of Odin and Hells Angels.
"There was chaos as there sometimes is with investigations," Bernstein said. "It became apparent immediately that there was a fight between motorcycle gangs."
Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital. Both survived.
Fast forward to May 26.
"Through the hard work of detectives, leads were followed," Bernstein said. "And earlier this week, several search warrants and arrests warrants were issued."
Local, state and federal partners also helped in the investigation. Four of the six people were arrested in Pima County.
The four appeared in video court Thursday night.
"Peter Bacon, Mr. Bacon, I have a warrant here charging you with participating in a criminal street gang and to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon dangerous instrument," Bernstein said.
Also arrested, 58-year-old Charles Cornett, 65-year-old Douglas Dam and 57-year Richard Vitale.
The prosecutor told the judge, "essentially, this was an incident where they all went to an establishment and basically engaged in a brawl."
The four individuals arrested in Pima County have court appearances on June 6.