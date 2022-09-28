Forum addresses unsheltered homelessness in Tucson area

TUCSON (KVOA) - On any given night in our community, about 1,600 people are experiencing homelessness.
Wednesday, the City’s Department of Housing and Community Development and 'Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness' held a follow-up forum to address unsheltered homelessness in the Tucson area.
One of the biggest concerns being addressed at the meeting is that there is simply not enough room in the shelters, leaving streets and parks the only option for many.
“On the streets there's no walls to protect you, there's no privacy,” said Anthony Potter.
Anthony Potter is currently staying at Primavera Men's Shelter. But it wasn't too long ago, that he didn't even have this option.
“A few months ago, I was camping out on the streets. I was talking to a friend and group of 10 people came and jumped us, stabbed me five times and robbed me,” said Potter.
Anthony said that before he found shelter with Primavera, he was turned away from other places because there was not enough room.
“I basically found an abandoned car to stay in,” said Potter.
He said he is grateful for finding this shelter.
“They’ve helped me get clothing, they've given me a place where I can store my stuff so it doesn't get stolen,” said Potter.
Primavera Shelter's understand the limited space concerns.
“We need more shelters. We need more space. There's a lot of abandoned buildings throughout the city that we could easily transition into homeless shelters,” said Ramon Gutierrez Jr., a program manager at the shelter.
Working with Anthony, they can see how important housing is.
“The streets are very dangerous. We don't want them out there,” said Gutierrez.
And Primavera Men's Shelter is doing their part to help the crowded shelters.
“Luckily, through Primavera, we've extended our 60 day stay to 90 day stay to better help out our community and serve them and get them the right resources they need,” said Gutierrez.