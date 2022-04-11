Fort Huachuca soldier to spend 5 years in prison for child porn, death threats

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Huachuca will spend five years in prison after he allegedly threatened to kill pretrial services officers involved in his child pornography case in 2021.
Back on Aug. 28, 2020, 23-year-old Jahara William Byfield was arrested after an investigation uncovered that he allegedly used a cellphone to obtain images and videos of prepubescent children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Byfield was at Ft. Huachuca when he was arrested. An investigation revealed he had used his cellphones to obtain images & videos depicting children, including pre-pubescent minors, engaging in sexually explicit conduct. @HSIPhoenix @USMarshalsHQ https://t.co/Ese2or89N3— US Attorney Arizona (@USAO_AZ) April 11, 2022
After he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on Dec. 3, 2020 and placed on pretrial release, Byfield reportedly "threatened to kill everyone involved" with the pretrial computer monitoring program on April 15, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
In response, Byfield had his pretrial release revoked and he was charged in relation to those threats on June 23, 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count threatening to assault or murder a federal employee on Dec. 20. 2021.
Last week, the Fort Huachuca soldier was sentenced to 60 months in prison in connection to both charges - possession of child pornography and threatening to assault or murder a federal employee. His sentence will be followed by a lifetime supervised release. In addition, Byfield will be "required to register as a sex offender and to complete a sex offender treatment program", according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE