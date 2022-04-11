 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PM-10 HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE RILLITO (NEAR MARANA) AREA
ON MONDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a
PM-10 High Pollution Advisory for the Rillito (near Marana) area on
Monday.

An episode of strong and gusty winds is forecast to generate
widespread blowing dust that may result in local PM-
10 concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Coarse particulate matter - also known as PM-10 - is an air
contaminant that can aggravate heart and lung disease conditions,
especially in older adults, children, and those with asthma. A
decrease in physical activity is recommended.

Consolidate your travel, stabilize loose soils, slow down or avoid
travel on dirt roads, reduce or eliminate fireplace use, and avoid
using gas-powered lawn equipment.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/rillito or call 602- 771-2300.

Fort Huachuca soldier to spend 5 years in prison for child porn, death threats

  • 0
Fort Huachuca

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Huachuca will spend five years in prison after he allegedly threatened to kill pretrial services officers involved in his child pornography case in 2021.

Back on Aug. 28, 2020, 23-year-old Jahara William Byfield was arrested after an investigation uncovered that he allegedly used a cellphone to obtain images and videos of prepubescent children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

After he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on Dec. 3, 2020 and placed on pretrial release, Byfield reportedly "threatened to kill everyone involved" with the pretrial computer monitoring program on April 15, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In response, Byfield had his pretrial release revoked and he was charged in relation to those threats on June 23, 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count threatening to assault or murder a federal employee on Dec. 20. 2021.

Last week, the Fort Huachuca soldier was sentenced to 60 months in prison in connection to both charges - possession of child pornography and threatening to assault or murder a federal employee. His sentence will be followed by a lifetime supervised release. In addition, Byfield will be "required to register as a sex offender and to complete a sex offender treatment program", according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you