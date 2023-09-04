Former Wildcat standout Sam Thomas retires from basketball

TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Arizona Basketball standout Sam Thomas announced she is retiring from the sport.
Thomas posted on social media, saying in part, "I'm so grateful for all the support and love from all my friends, fans, coaches and family. I have made some the best memories of my life playing this sport."
Thomas left her mark on the Wildcats. She played in a school-record 154 games over five seasons. She finished her time at the U of A ranked in the top 10 in scoring (1,382), made three-pointers (219), three-point percentage (37%), blocks (198) and steals (264).
Academically, Thomas was named the Pac-12 scholar athlete of the year in 2021. She was also a CoSIDA Academic All-American back-to-back years (2021-22).
After graduating from the U of A, Thomas played 24 games with the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA in 2022. She played one game this year before getting released from the team.
Thomas wasn't raised in Tucson, but she has given back to our community the last two years by hosting the Sam Thomas Hoop Group, a kids basketball camp.
"It has been a community that welcomed me, gave me a home away from home," she said. "I'm hoping I can give back to the kids. They've supported me so much so I want to support them. Give them a resource to help them play at the next level."
