 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Former VP Pence calls border 'American crisis' during visit to Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0
Former VP Pence calls border 'American crisis' during visit to Arizona

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KVOA) — Arizona was in the national spotlight Monday after former Vice President Mike Pence spent the day in Cochise County touring the southern border, where migrants continue to flow in to the United States.

Pence was joined by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels Monday during his tour of the border.

He called out the Biden administration for what he called a deteriorating situation along the border. He said the sheriff told him Cochise County is now the No. 1 area in the nation for gottaways — a term to describe incident where Border Patrol is unable to apprehend someone crossing the border illegally.

"We are at the site of an American crisis," he said. "We have a crisis on our southern border that is unprecedented but it was literally the result of the policies that President Biden and his administration put into affect starting on day one"

Pence began his Arizona visit in Sierra Vista at Cochise College in Sierra Vista earlier Monday morning. He was joined by former Trump administration border and ICE officials.

The sentiment there was very much the same, calling out what Pence would call the failures of the Biden administration and highlighting what he would call the successes of the Trump administration.

When asked if he plans to run for president in 2024, the former vice president did not commit to anything right now.

Pence was supposed to be joined by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. However, that was cancelled at the last minute after the governor tested positive for COVID-9.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

Tags

Recommended for you