Former VP Pence calls border 'American crisis' during visit to Arizona

HEREFORD, Ariz. (KVOA) — Arizona was in the national spotlight Monday after former Vice President Mike Pence spent the day in Cochise County touring the southern border, where migrants continue to flow in to the United States.

Pence was joined by Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels Monday during his tour of the border.

He called out the Biden administration for what he called a deteriorating situation along the border. He said the sheriff told him Cochise County is now the No. 1 area in the nation for gottaways — a term to describe incident where Border Patrol is unable to apprehend someone crossing the border illegally.

"We are at the site of an American crisis," he said. "We have a crisis on our southern border that is unprecedented but it was literally the result of the policies that President Biden and his administration put into affect starting on day one"

Pence began his Arizona visit in Sierra Vista at Cochise College in Sierra Vista earlier Monday morning. He was joined by former Trump administration border and ICE officials.

The sentiment there was very much the same, calling out what Pence would call the failures of the Biden administration and highlighting what he would call the successes of the Trump administration.

When asked if he plans to run for president in 2024, the former vice president did not commit to anything right now.

Pence was supposed to be joined by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. However, that was cancelled at the last minute after the governor tested positive for COVID-9.