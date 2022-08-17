Former VP candidate Palin advances in race for congressional seat

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has secured one of the four spots in the general election for the state's congressional seat.
Endorsed by former president Donald Trump, Palin is joined on the fall ballot by Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Sattler.
The fourth slot has not yet been determined.
The winner of the November race will be elected to a two-year term.
Palin will also participate in a separate special election on Tuesday to fill the remaining months of the late representative don young's term.