Former University of Arizona student arrested on drug and gun charges

TUCSON, Ariz. – A man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for drug and firearm related crimes.
On June 30 22-year-old Jonathan Edward Mayer, from Tacoma Washington, was sentenced to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and three counts of possession of unregistered firearms.
Mayer was a student at the University of Arizona in Oct. 2021 when authorities search dhis apartment and found marijuana, guns, $20,000, cocaine and other drugs.
Mayer admitted mailing drugs and gun conversion devices through the United States Postal Service.
“Schools and guns are a dangerous combination,” said United States Attorney Gary M. Restaino. “The defendant got caught up with the wrong people from out-of-state, and his actions created a public safety risk here in Tucson.”
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE