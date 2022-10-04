Former Tucson Police Officer returns to court Tuesday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST
FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 1209 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley,
moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Sahuarita, Green Valley, East Sahuarita and Summit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 145 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1139 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 0.75 inches of rain have fallen thus far with
an additional 0.5 inches possible.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Tanque
Verde, South Tucson, Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui
Reservation, Tucson International Airport, Catalina
Foothills, Summit, Valencia West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro
National Park East, Rita Ranch, San Xavier Mission and Ryan
AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Pima and
northwestern Cochise Counties through 1230 PM MST...

At 1157 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Tanque Verde to near Summit. Movement was east
at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Tucson
International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Summit, Catalina
Foothills, Rita Ranch, Muleshoe Ranch Preserve and Cascabel.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 263 and 283.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 56 and 58.
Route 83 near mile marker 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Former Tucson Police Officer returns to court Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Remington

Ryan Remington

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington is expected to be in court Tuesday. Remington is charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting a man last year.

It's been almost a year since Remington shot and killed Richard Lee Richards, after he was accused of shoplifting at a southside Walmart and pulling a knife.

Remington is back in court for a case management conference Tuesday.

On the night of November 29, 2021, Richards was shot by Remington 8 times while in his motorized wheelchair.

The shooting was captured on a police body camera.

"Mr. Remington's constitutional violations are obvious and on video," said John Bradley, Richards' family attorney. 

Back in August, Remington was indicted by the Pima County Attorney's office.

"Mr. Remington's actions were unconscionable, unreasonable, and an intentional disregard to Mr. Richard's rights," said Bradley.

The former officer plead not guilty.

In September, the attorney for Richards' family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against both Remington and the City of Tucson. This is a separate case from the criminal charge.

"Our goal on filing this lawsuit is to seek some measure of justice on behalf of Mr. Richards and his family," said Bradley. 

"It would be my pleasure to defend Ryan in this lawsuit, but sadly, I am not involved," said Mike Storie, Remington's attorney. 

Last Friday, News 4 Tucson obtained new court documents in the case, two separate filings from Remington's legal team asking the court to remove the Pima County Attorney's office from the case and issue sanctions against county attorney Laura Conover.

According to Storie, the court hearing Tuesday will be mainly procedural. This will be the first court appearance in front of their assigned judge in which the judge will review what is pending or outstanding in regard to the case and potentially set a hearing date moving forward. 

