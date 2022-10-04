Former Tucson Police Officer returns to court Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Former Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington is expected to be in court Tuesday. Remington is charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting a man last year.

It's been almost a year since Remington shot and killed Richard Lee Richards, after he was accused of shoplifting at a southside Walmart and pulling a knife.

Remington is back in court for a case management conference Tuesday.

On the night of November 29, 2021, Richards was shot by Remington 8 times while in his motorized wheelchair.

The shooting was captured on a police body camera.

"Mr. Remington's constitutional violations are obvious and on video," said John Bradley, Richards' family attorney.

Back in August, Remington was indicted by the Pima County Attorney's office.

"Mr. Remington's actions were unconscionable, unreasonable, and an intentional disregard to Mr. Richard's rights," said Bradley.

The former officer plead not guilty.

In September, the attorney for Richards' family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against both Remington and the City of Tucson. This is a separate case from the criminal charge.

"Our goal on filing this lawsuit is to seek some measure of justice on behalf of Mr. Richards and his family," said Bradley.

"It would be my pleasure to defend Ryan in this lawsuit, but sadly, I am not involved," said Mike Storie, Remington's attorney.

Last Friday, News 4 Tucson obtained new court documents in the case, two separate filings from Remington's legal team asking the court to remove the Pima County Attorney's office from the case and issue sanctions against county attorney Laura Conover.

According to Storie, the court hearing Tuesday will be mainly procedural. This will be the first court appearance in front of their assigned judge in which the judge will review what is pending or outstanding in regard to the case and potentially set a hearing date moving forward.