Former TPD officer Ryan Remington has first appearance in court for manslaughter charge

TUCSON (KVOA) - The former Tucson Police Department Officer charged with manslaughter after the on-duty shooting of a shoplifting suspect last year had his arraignment in Pima County Superior Court Thursday.
Ryan Remington pleaded not guilty and was joined by his attorney Mike Storie.
Remington shot and killed Richard Lee Richard's in November 2021 after Richard's was suspected of shoplifting at a Tucson Walmart and then brandished a knife.
The shooting was captured on police body camera footage, showing Remington open fire 9 times. Richard's was hit in the back and side and was in a motorized scooter at the time.
The shooting sparked national outrage.
In court Thursday, the judge ordered that Remington could remain out of jail under the supervision of pretrial services. The judge also ordered that he could not have contact with the victim's family.
The defense did not protest those decisions but raised an issue about the prosecutor's request to not allow Remington to have access to a firearm.
"Judge I am asking you, for this guys well being, who is no threat to anyone, who is under siege, that he be able to retain the firearm," Storie stated in court.
Storie said Remington has been under public scrutiny and may be in danger and should have the ability to protect himself, he also stated Remington's girlfriend, who he lives with, is a police officer and not being able to have a weapon at the home would create a difficult situation.
The judge ordered that Remington can not have access to firearms but stipulated that his girlfriend's gun can be in the home if it's locked up and Remington doesn't have knowledge of how to retrieve it.
Storie called out Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and former Police Chief Chris Magnus for comments they made publicly about the case which he said could impact his client having a fair trial.
"The Mayor and Magnus lit a fire in this town, I think we've done a great job swinging things back to a fair level but that's damage that is hard to undo," Storie said.
Remington's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 4.