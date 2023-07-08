Former teacher being held on $500,000 bond related to child sex crimes

BENSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A former teacher from Benson High School is facing multiple charges related to child sex crimes.
The Benson Police Department arrested 65-year-old Charles Ramsey on various counts, including engaging in sexual conduct with a minor, child sex trafficking, sexual abuse, enticing a minor, child abuse, and providing explicit or harmful materials to minors.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Ramsey is being held on a $500,000 bond.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE