Former Pima County Sergeant Back in Court

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties through 1115 PM MST... At 1029 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Saddlebrooke, or over Catalina, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 between mile markers 238 and 240. Route 77 between mile markers 80 and 99. Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 104. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH