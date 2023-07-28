 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Pima and
south central Pinal Counties through 1115 PM MST...

At 1029 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Saddlebrooke, or over Catalina, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,
Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 238 and 240.
Route 77 between mile markers 80 and 99.
Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 104.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Former Pima County Sergeant Back in Court

Garcia

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- Friday's hearing didn't end with a decision to remand Ricky Garcia's case because the judge wants to review evidence that Garcia's Defense Attorney said should have been shown to the Grand Jury before Garcia was indicted. 

Ricky Garcia's defense team said evidence was not presented right to the Grand Jury and is asking for it to be reconsidered.

The evidence Defense Attorney Louis Fidel claimed is important in this case, includes the victim's refusal of medical treatment and statements of not being hurt or remembering anything at the time of the alleged sexual assault, and Ring camera footage of Garcia and victim before the alleged sexual assault.

Former Pima County Sheriff's Sergeant Ricky Garcia had been charged for two counts of sexual assault, he was indicted by a Grand Jury on February 7th.

An investigation into Garcia's alleged misconduct centers around his actions at a party hosted at his home on Dec. 17th, when Garcia allegedly sexually assaulted a female colleague when they were both off-duty.

According to the state, the victim was unconscious at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

The state said in court the Ring camera footage Garcia's defense team is talking about is irrelevant because the alleged sexual assault happened hours before, but Defense Attorney Fidel said it could help Garcia's case

if the video was shown rather than described. 

"This case required the Grand Jury to make a determination about Mr. Garcia's perception of what he believed was consent and there's good solid video evidence clear video not grainy video of interactions between him and the accuser during the time period where she says she has no recollection, and it's shortly before the alleged sexual intercourse," Fidel explained. 

A new court date has been set for sometime in November. 

