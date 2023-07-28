Former Pima County Sergeant Back in Court

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- Friday's hearing didn't end with a decision to remand Ricky Garcia's case because the judge wants to review evidence that Garcia's Defense Attorney said should have been shown to the Grand Jury before Garcia was indicted.
Ricky Garcia's defense team said evidence was not presented right to the Grand Jury and is asking for it to be reconsidered.
The evidence Defense Attorney Louis Fidel claimed is important in this case, includes the victim's refusal of medical treatment and statements of not being hurt or remembering anything at the time of the alleged sexual assault, and Ring camera footage of Garcia and victim before the alleged sexual assault.
Former Pima County Sheriff's Sergeant Ricky Garcia had been charged for two counts of sexual assault, he was indicted by a Grand Jury on February 7th.
An investigation into Garcia's alleged misconduct centers around his actions at a party hosted at his home on Dec. 17th, when Garcia allegedly sexually assaulted a female colleague when they were both off-duty.
According to the state, the victim was unconscious at the time of the alleged sexual assault.
The state said in court the Ring camera footage Garcia's defense team is talking about is irrelevant because the alleged sexual assault happened hours before, but Defense Attorney Fidel said it could help Garcia's case
if the video was shown rather than described.
"This case required the Grand Jury to make a determination about Mr. Garcia's perception of what he believed was consent and there's good solid video evidence clear video not grainy video of interactions between him and the accuser during the time period where she says she has no recollection, and it's shortly before the alleged sexual intercourse," Fidel explained.
A new court date has been set for sometime in November.