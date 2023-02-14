Former Pima County Sergeant arraigned on sexual assault charges

TUCSON (KVOA) - A former sergeant with the Pima County Sheriff's Department was arraigned in Superior Court Tuesday.
A plea of not guilty was entered on Ricardo Garcia's behalf.
Garcia has been released to pretrial services. At his arraignment, Fidel asked the court permission to travel.
"We'd like authorization to travel to California to do a rehab program there. it's a 30 day program," Fidel said. Judge Lee Ann Roads granted that request, "When that treatment is completed, at the end of the 30 days you must return to Tucson," she said.
Court documents allege Garcia sexually assaulted a female co-worker at a house party he threw last December. He has declined an interview with News 4 Tucson, but his attorney, Louis Fidel, told News 4 that Garcia adamantly denies any sexual assault or criminal misconduct.
Garcia worked for the Sheriff's Department for 15-years. He was fired last month. Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, previously told News 4 Tucson, "It's really one of anger and disappointment. Sergeant Garcia was a trusted, valued member of this organization."
Garcia's next hearing is March 20th.