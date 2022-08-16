Former employee of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital files class action lawsuit

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 730 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 528 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has ended.
Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Ak Chin and Mountain Village.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 613 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of
Benson, moving west at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail and brief heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Mescal.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Former employee of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital files class action lawsuit

  • Updated
  • 0
Green Valley Hospital

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A former employee of the now shuttered Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has filed a class action lawsuit after around 300 employees lost their jobs suddenly following the hospital's closure in June.

The lawsuit was filed last week by a former Registered Nurse Stephanie Garrett. In the lawsuit she claims that employees were not paid what was owed to them per state law and under the federal WARN Act, which stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. Per that act, a company is supposed to give impacted employees 60 days notice before a mass lay off.

Initially hospital management told employees they would be on payroll until Aug. 20 and according to Garrett that they would be paid out for any unused paid time off they earned. She said on July 22 with only one days notice the hospital terminated all the employees and stated they would in fact not be paid out any further.

"They were told it's all over go home, you wont be receiving anymore pay and any more benefits which caught everyone by complete surprise," said Garrett's attorney Jack Raisner.

Raisner said the sudden lay off severely impacted Garrett and the other employees. 

"A pulling of the plug like this is essentially putting everyone into a free fall," he said.

He said employees also had medical benefits deducted from their final checks even though the healthcare plans were no longer available. He said they are not seeking anymore than what they feel the employees were rightfully owed.

"It's not a case that seeks millions and millions of dollars in outsized penalties or punitive damages this is a straight calculation on a payroll issue that should never have arisen and needs to be righted now," he explained.

The hospital has faced many financial issues over the years, buyouts and a high turn over of CEO's.

We reached out to the hospital's last CEO Stephen Harris for comment about the lawsuit but did not receive a response. We also reached out to companies that were involved with the operations and ownership of the hospital but did not hear back.

There is no attorney on record representing the hospital at this time, Raisner said they are in the process of serving them with the lawsuit. 

We have heard from several patients who are worried about where they will receive healthcare especially during an emergency now that Green Valley's only hospital is gone.

"A lot of people it's a matter of life and death they get taken care of immediately," said former patient Betty Finley.

Finley told us she feels bad for everyone who lost their jobs.

"Everybody at the hospital worked so hard and everybody was nice they just treated you like family," Finley said.

 It remains unclear what the future holds for the now vacant property where the hospital was located just off Interstate 19 and Canoa Ranch Road. 

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.

Tags

Recommended for you