Former employee of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital files class action lawsuit

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A former employee of the now shuttered Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital has filed a class action lawsuit after around 300 employees lost their jobs suddenly following the hospital's closure in June.
The lawsuit was filed last week by a former Registered Nurse Stephanie Garrett. In the lawsuit she claims that employees were not paid what was owed to them per state law and under the federal WARN Act, which stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification. Per that act, a company is supposed to give impacted employees 60 days notice before a mass lay off.
Initially hospital management told employees they would be on payroll until Aug. 20 and according to Garrett that they would be paid out for any unused paid time off they earned. She said on July 22 with only one days notice the hospital terminated all the employees and stated they would in fact not be paid out any further.
"They were told it's all over go home, you wont be receiving anymore pay and any more benefits which caught everyone by complete surprise," said Garrett's attorney Jack Raisner.
Raisner said the sudden lay off severely impacted Garrett and the other employees.
"A pulling of the plug like this is essentially putting everyone into a free fall," he said.
He said employees also had medical benefits deducted from their final checks even though the healthcare plans were no longer available. He said they are not seeking anymore than what they feel the employees were rightfully owed.
"It's not a case that seeks millions and millions of dollars in outsized penalties or punitive damages this is a straight calculation on a payroll issue that should never have arisen and needs to be righted now," he explained.
The hospital has faced many financial issues over the years, buyouts and a high turn over of CEO's.
We reached out to the hospital's last CEO Stephen Harris for comment about the lawsuit but did not receive a response. We also reached out to companies that were involved with the operations and ownership of the hospital but did not hear back.
There is no attorney on record representing the hospital at this time, Raisner said they are in the process of serving them with the lawsuit.
We have heard from several patients who are worried about where they will receive healthcare especially during an emergency now that Green Valley's only hospital is gone.
"A lot of people it's a matter of life and death they get taken care of immediately," said former patient Betty Finley.
Finley told us she feels bad for everyone who lost their jobs.
"Everybody at the hospital worked so hard and everybody was nice they just treated you like family," Finley said.
It remains unclear what the future holds for the now vacant property where the hospital was located just off Interstate 19 and Canoa Ranch Road.