Former Congressman Jim Kolbe remembered in Tucson service

TUCSON (KVOA) - A memorial service was held Saturday for former Congressman Jim Kolbe. Kolbe died Dec. 3rd, 2022, after suffering a stroke.
Saturday, hundreds of friends and former colleagues filled the church to say good-bye to a man who cared deeply about Arizona.
Jim Kolbe served his country in the U.S. Navy and then he served Southern Arizona for 22 years in Congress.
Friends shared stories about Jim. The common theme, he was a kind and humble man who cared deeply about others and his state. Jannie Cox read those stories, recounting, "He came to our house for an event. As soon as people left, we could hear the vacuum running. There was Congressman Kolbe vacuuming away."
The congressman was a moderate Republican, known for working with both sides. And those many connections forged in life did not forget Kolbe in death. In attendance, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who later held Kolbe's seat in the house, with her husband, Senator Mark Kelly. "He was a guy willing to work hard and work across the aisle to just get stuff done and leave the politics out of the equation. That's why he was so respected. It's a big loss for our state," Kelly said.
Congressman Juan Ciscomani also attended the memorial. Ciscomani now holds Kolbe's old seat in the House of Representatives. Earlier this week, he paid tribute to his mentor on the House floor. "He knew how to get things done in Washington, but never forgot who sent him here and why," Ciscomani said.
Also in attendance, former Senator Martha McSally, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. "Jim Kolbe represents the very best of Arizona," Mayes said, "He represents bipartisanship. He represents the spirit of service. That's the way that he served as a member of Congress."
Another memorial is scheduled for next week in Washington, D.C.