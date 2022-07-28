Former CBP officer charged for kidnapping minor

TUCSON (KVOA) — A former Customs and Border Protection officer has been charged with kidnapping a minor.
Twenty-seven-year-old Aaron Mitchell is accused of kidnapping a minor on April 25 in Sierra Vista.
If convicted, Mitchell faces a maximum of life in prison and a minimum of 20 years imprisonment.
If you have information related to this matter, call the FBI Phoenix, 623-466-1999 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent is behind bars accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.