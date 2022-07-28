Former CBP officer charged for kidnapping minor

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding in the Big Wash caused by excessive
rainfall is ongoing.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...A four foot flood wave moved past SR79 on the Big Wash
shortly after noon and will continue downstream toward the CDO.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 114 PM MST, This water will continue moving downstream and
cross Edwin Road at the Pinal/Pima county line then continue
moving down toward the CDO.  It is possible the wash will
absorb a good part of the water as it flows downstream,
likely lessening the amount of flowing water as it moves
south.
- Big Wash is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley and Oracle Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Former CBP officer charged for kidnapping minor

  • Updated
  • 0
Aaron Mitchell

Aaron Mitchell 

 Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office

TUCSON (KVOA) — A former Customs and Border Protection officer has been charged with kidnapping a minor. 

Twenty-seven-year-old Aaron Mitchell is accused of kidnapping a minor on April 25 in Sierra Vista. 

If convicted, Mitchell faces a maximum of life in prison and a minimum of 20 years imprisonment.

If you have information related to this matter, call the FBI Phoenix, 623-466-1999 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov