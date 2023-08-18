Former Arizona soccer standout named interim coach of U.S. Women's National Team

TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Arizona Soccer standout Twila Kilgore is the interim head coach of the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT).
She stepped into the role after Vlatko Andonovski resigned as head coach. Team USA had a disappointing showing at the 2023 Women's World Cup. The team's Round of 16 exit marks the first time the U.S. hasn't made it to the semifinals at the Women's World Cup.
Kilgore has served as an assistant coach for the USWNT for the past year and a half. She'll step in as interim until a replacement is announced.
Kilgore played at Arizona from 1998-2001. She's tied for sixth in program history with 72 career starts.
She'll lead the U.S. in a pair of exhibition matches against South Africa next month.
Kilgore is the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer's pro-coaching license. She has also worked with the Houston Dash, Pepperdine and served as head coach at UC Davis from 2014-2019.
