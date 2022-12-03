TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Arizona representative Jim Kolbe Has died today at 80 years old.
Kolbe served 22 years in the house as a republican. His seat was won by Gabby Giffords in 2006.
Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags at state buildings to fly half staff until sunset tomorrow.
Today Mayor Romero took to twitter saying "I want to extend my condolences to the family of congressman Jim Kolbe on his passing. A strong supporter of LGBTQ+ rights he served our country in Vietnam, and then represented southern Arizona in the state legislature and then in congress. He leaves behind a lasting legacy."