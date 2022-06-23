 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY...

At 417 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Central Pima County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Forest Service warns of phone scam

  Updated
  • 0
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Forest Service is warning the public not to fall for a scam in which a person calls seeking donations.

The scammer is asking for donations to support the Forest Service, all the work they do around the state and to help wildlife. But officials say don’t fall it.

And luckily no one has, so far. That’s why the Forest Service is being proactive in getting the word out.

"Definitely hang up, you do not want to give any money. The federal government will not call soliciting money from you," said Starr Farrell, public affairs officer with the Coronado National Forest. "And that goes with any of our agencies of the federal government."

If you get a call, report it. And try to notate details of what the caller said, the group they’re with, and a call back phone number to share with authorities. Farrell says first call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357. Then call the Coronado National Forest supervisor's office at 520-388-8300.