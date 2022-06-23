Forest Service warns of phone scam

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Forest Service is warning the public not to fall for a scam in which a person calls seeking donations.
The scammer is asking for donations to support the Forest Service, all the work they do around the state and to help wildlife. But officials say don’t fall it.
And luckily no one has, so far. That’s why the Forest Service is being proactive in getting the word out.
"Definitely hang up, you do not want to give any money. The federal government will not call soliciting money from you," said Starr Farrell, public affairs officer with the Coronado National Forest. "And that goes with any of our agencies of the federal government."
If you get a call, report it. And try to notate details of what the caller said, the group they’re with, and a call back phone number to share with authorities. Farrell says first call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357. Then call the Coronado National Forest supervisor's office at 520-388-8300.