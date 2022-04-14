Foodies rejoice: Tucson named one of the top food cities in US

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Old Pueblo is being recognized by Food & Wine magazine as one of the top seven up and coming food cities in America.
Food & Wine highlighted all Tucson has to offer from tacos to tortillas, the magazine also mentioning a number of different businesses including Barrio Bread, Anita's Street Market and Presta.
Visit Tucson said it has been working on the UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation for more than six years and is proud of this national recognition from Food & Wine as well as other feature stories from publication in the U.S. and U.K.
According to Visit Tucson, the Food & Wine Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis said, “We celebrate our picks for the 11 American cities with the most dynamic and emergent food cultures. Each met the criteria with their creativity, innovation, diversity, and deliciousness. It’s an exciting time for food in our country, with places like Cincinnati, where a constellation of food entrepreneurs is spurring a renaissance (Who knew you could get both Lebanese-inspired chocolate-and-tahini cookies and Japanese-style coconut mochi doughnuts there?), and Tucson, where I recently ate my weight in tacos and filled a carry-on bag with Monsoon chocolate bars, pizza flour from Barrio Bread, and flour tortillas from Anita’s Street Market to take home.”
Click here to read the full report by Food & Wine.