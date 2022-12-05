Foggy morning commute!

Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of Southeastern Arizona until 9 AM! Give yourself extra time for your morning commute...
Visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 of a mile at times this morning thanks to widespread dense fog! Remember to use your low beams NOT your high beams (brights), which will scatter the light even more making it harder to see. This could impact flights in and out of Southeastern Arizona this morning so check for delays before heading to the airport.
After the fog clears, expect sunshine with temperatures climbing into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon thanks to the warmer start this morning.
A system passing by to the north of us will bring a breeze and cooler temperatures starting tomorrow. Gusts will range between 20 and 30 mph with highs dropping into the upper 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will only warm into the 50s and low 60s with a chance for showers to the north and east of Tucson. Most areas dry out by Thursday but temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s the rest of the week and through this upcoming weekend.
- Today: Sunny and comfortable. High: 71°
- Tonight: Clear and colder. Low: 48°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, cooler and breezy. High: 70°