Florida theme park faces historic fine for rider death

The owner of a Florida theme park ride where a teenager fell to his death could be facing a historic fine.
Florida officials have filed a complaint against Orlando eagle drop slingshot seeking a fine of more than $250,000.
One of the largest ever fines of its kind.
Earlier this year 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell 70 feet from the free fall ride at icon park
Investigators allege the fatal fall was the result of multiple violations of Florida law.
In March, an examination of the ride found that the proximity sensor in Tyre's seat had been manually repositioned to allow a larger restraint opening than the ride's other seats.