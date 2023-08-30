 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 703 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1
inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Florida resident talks about their experience with Hurricane Idalia

  • Updated
  • 0
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 3 storm

Hurricane Idalia has intensified into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, packing monster winds of 130 mph as it turns streets to rivers and knocks out power along Florida’s western shore ahead of an expected landfall Wednesday morning on the state’s Gulf Coast.

 CNN Weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall this morning southwest of Perry, Florida near Tallahassee.

It was a very strong hurricane with winds just under 130 mph. That makes it a borderline category 3 category 4 storm and many people in the Big bend area took cover.
 
Spencer Leoni-Brass lives in Tallahassee and saw the storm beginning to have impacts around his neighborhood yesterday afternoon.
 
Leoni-Brass said, "Yesterday afternoon we just went to Publix for the last time went home and turned on the weather channel and hunkered down for the night. It started raining here probably around 11:00 it also got a little windy. It didn't get really too intense until probably 6:30 this morning."
 
It's still too early to fully assess the damage but he has noticed that most of the city of Tallahassee is in decent shape after the storm. There are some spots like around his parents house that's all a bit more damage.
 
"We just tried getting to my parents who lived to the southeast of Tallahassee and we cannot get to them. There are down power lines. They have no power and there's also downed trees. So they have that whole area blocked off while they're trying to clean it all up."
 
The Big Bend was the only area that saw heavy rain and wind. Jennifer O'Connor who is a transplant from Tucson to the Gulf Coast said that it took a lot of work to get ready for this storm. 
 
O'Connor said, "I don't have a lot of people here for support. So I really just had a friend that hung out with me for the night because the area he was living in was evacuated. My area was in a further away evacuation zone so I was thankful that I didn't have to do it by myself, listening to the heavy winds the heavy rain."
 

