Floor sealant served to students instead of milk at Alaska elementary school

JUNEAU, Alaska (CNN) — Twelve elementary school children have fully recovered after their school gave them floor sealant instead of milk as part of a school meal.
That's according to the school district in Alaska.
It happened at a summer child care program at an elementary school in the Juneau School District.
The district said the floor sealant was mistakenly delivered as shelf-stable milk in 2021.
They say it was given to students and staff members as part of a school breakfast.
When students started saying the drink was burning their throats and mouths, staff members discovered it was actually floor sealant.
The school has inspected their food storage warehouse and changed policies to notify parents faster.
The state Department of Environment Conservation Food Safety and Sanitation Office is still conducting an investigation.
They're expected to give the school more recommendations to prioritize food safety.