...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties, southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and
Greenlee

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flooding Rains Through The Weekend...

Rounds of heavy rain on tap today through the weekend! The biggest threat will be flooding and flash flooding so ALWAYS remember to turn around, don't drown. Flood Watch will go into effect tomorrow and Saturday for ALL of Southeastern Arizona.

Flood Watch

As expected, the heaviest rain fell in Central and Southern Pima County yesterday! Rainfall totals ranged from 0.5" to 2.0"! It will be another active day especially to the south and west of Tucson. Other than heavy rain, blowing dust will also be possible in Pima and Pinal County thanks to strong outflows.

We are all under a slight risk for excessive rainfall today, which means that isolated flooding and flash flooding will be possible. That risk bumps up to moderate tomorrow and Saturday for all of Southeastern Arizona so scattered flooding and flash flooding is expected!

Excessive Rain Outlook Today
Excessive Rain Outlook Tomorrow
Excessive Rain Outlook Saturday

Rainfall totals today through the weekend could approach 2-3 inches with higher amounts possible in isolated spots! Have an alternate route planned if you drive through low-lying areas that tend to flood due to heavy rains. Other impacts include damaging wind from strong to severe storms, hail and a lot of lightning.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to reschedule as it will be a dangerous weekend for camping, hiking or really any outdoor recreational activity due to widespread storm coverage. Heavy rain WILL bring flooding rains and as we all know, flash flooding can happen very quickly. Please use your best judgment and stay safe!

  • Today: Heavy rain likely (70%). High: 93°
  • Tonight: Heavy rain likely (70%). Low: 73°
  • Tomorrow: Widespread heavy rain likely (90%). High: 90°

