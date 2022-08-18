Flooding Rains Through The Weekend...

Rounds of heavy rain on tap today through the weekend! The biggest threat will be flooding and flash flooding so ALWAYS remember to turn around, don't drown. Flood Watch will go into effect tomorrow and Saturday for ALL of Southeastern Arizona.
As expected, the heaviest rain fell in Central and Southern Pima County yesterday! Rainfall totals ranged from 0.5" to 2.0"! It will be another active day especially to the south and west of Tucson. Other than heavy rain, blowing dust will also be possible in Pima and Pinal County thanks to strong outflows.
We are all under a slight risk for excessive rainfall today, which means that isolated flooding and flash flooding will be possible. That risk bumps up to moderate tomorrow and Saturday for all of Southeastern Arizona so scattered flooding and flash flooding is expected!
Rainfall totals today through the weekend could approach 2-3 inches with higher amounts possible in isolated spots! Have an alternate route planned if you drive through low-lying areas that tend to flood due to heavy rains. Other impacts include damaging wind from strong to severe storms, hail and a lot of lightning.
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to reschedule as it will be a dangerous weekend for camping, hiking or really any outdoor recreational activity due to widespread storm coverage. Heavy rain WILL bring flooding rains and as we all know, flash flooding can happen very quickly. Please use your best judgment and stay safe!
- Today: Heavy rain likely (70%). High: 93°
- Tonight: Heavy rain likely (70%). Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Widespread heavy rain likely (90%). High: 90°