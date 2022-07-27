 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Flood Watch continues...

  • Updated
It will be another active day across Southeastern Arizona and flooding and flash flooding continue to be the biggest threats. As a result, the Flood Watch has been extended for all of Southeastern Arizona until Friday at 5 AM!

Northern Central Pima and Western Pinal County are waking up to isolated showers this morning but most of us are waking up dry! Scattered to widespread showers and storms are on tap once again and will develop during the early afternoon and will linger through this evening.

Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours could approach 0.5" to 1.5" mainly in the mountains to the south and east of Tucson. Lower elevations could pick up between 0.10" to 0.75". The biggest threat continues to be flooding and flash flooding and recently burned areas are the most vulnerable but low-lying areas near washes, creeks, rivers and streams could also be impacted. If you encounter a flooded roadway, NEVER attempt to drive through it and always turn around. Be safe out there and stay storm alert!

Temperatures will continue to stay below average in the low to mid 90s through the weekend with lows dropping into the mid to upper 70s for the warmest spots! Enjoy!

  • Today: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 94°
  • Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (40%). Low: 76°
  • Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely (60%). High: 93°

