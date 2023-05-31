Flock of new adoptions available after PACC seizes 20 roosters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pima animal care center has taken a new group under its wing.
In addition to the influx of dogs and cats at the shelter, they're now holding a handful of roosters.
20 roosters here at PACC are looking for a home after being rescued over the weekend from a cockfighting ring.
Several arrests were made over the weekend with charges of cockfighting, possession of a fighting rooster, driving under the influence, and intentional animal cruelty - leaving 20 roosters in the hands of PACC.
"Cockfighting is a sign of animal cruelty, essentially where people will pit two roosters against each other in a fight," said Kayleigh Murdock. "They often end in death. It's a really serious form of animal cruelty."
Pima Animal Care Center says they're confident these birds can still make for great pets, despite their history.
"Roosters that have come from fighting rings are absolutely animals that can be pets that can fit well into a home or farm situation. They just need a little bit of time to be rehabilitated," said Murdock.
There are a few requirements if you are looking to adopt. They would need to be kept separate from other roosters and you have to live outside the Tucson city limits.
These roosters are up for adoption starting June 1st. If you're interested, you can email Pima Animal Care Center at pacc.adopt@pima.gov with the subject line "Rooster adoption."
