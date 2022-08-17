Flash flooding likely next few days!

A system approaching from the southeast will bring tons of moisture and instability starting this afternoon with more of the same through the weekend! Biggest threat will be flooding and flash flooding so ALWAYS remember to turn around, don't drown.
Expect widespread showers and storms this afternoon and evening with the heaviest rain along the International Border and in Central and Western Pima County where up to 2" of rain will be possible. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern as well as flooding along the Vamori Wash. Storms could also produce strong wind gusts and blowing dust for parts of Pima and Pinal County.
Central and Western Pima County, Santa Cruz County and most of Cochise County are under a slight risk for excessive rain this afternoon with all of Southeastern Arizona included tomorrow. With the heavy rain we have already seen and are about to see, flash flood is looking very likely Friday and Saturday! Therefore, ALL of Southeastern Arizona will be under a moderate risk for excessive rain!
Rainfall totals today through the weekend could approach 3 to 5 inches in isolated spots! Have an alternate route planned if you drive through low-lying areas that tend to flood due to heavy rains. Other impacts include damaging wind from strong to severe storms, hail and a lot of lightning.
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to reschedule as it will be a dangerous weekend for camping, hiking or really any outdoor recreational activity due to widespread storm coverage. Heavy rain WILL bring flooding rains and as we all know, flash flooding can happen very quickly. Please use your best judgment and stay safe!
- Today: Heavy rain likely (80%). High: 98°
- Tonight: Heavy rain likely (80%). Low: 73°
- Tomorrow: Heavy rain likely (70%). High: 92°