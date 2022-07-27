Flash Flood Watch continues...

It will be another active day across Southeastern Arizona and flooding and flash flooding continue to be the biggest threats. As a result, the Flash Flood Watch has been extended for all of Southeastern Arizona until Friday at 5 AM!
Northern Central Pima and Western Pinal County are waking up to isolated showers this morning but most of us are waking up dry! Scattered to widespread showers and storms are on tap once again and will develop during the early afternoon and will linger through this evening.
Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours could approach 0.5" to 1.5" mainly in the mountains to the south and east of Tucson. Lower elevations could pick up between 0.10" to 0.75". The biggest threat continues to be flooding and flash flooding and recently burned areas are the most vulnerable but low-lying areas near washes, creeks, rivers and streams could also be impacted. If you encounter a flooded roadway, NEVER attempt to drive through it and always turn around. Be safe out there and stay storm alert!
Temperatures will continue to stay below average in the low to mid 90s through the weekend with lows dropping into the mid to upper 70s for the warmest spots! Enjoy!
- Today: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 94°
- Tonight: Scattered storms before 11 PM (40%). Low: 76°
- Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely (60%). High: 93°