Five candidates nominated to fill Pinal County Superior Court opening

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Governor Katie Hobbs has multiple nominees to choose from to fill an opening in the Pinal County Superior Court.
Five candidates have been recommended by the Pinal County Commission on Trial Court Appointments to fill the opening left by Honorable Kevin D. White.
Here are the candidates:
- Karen F. Palmer, Independent, Commissioner with the Superior Court in Pinal County
- Jamie R. Ramirez, Republican, Commissioner with the Superior Court in Pinal County
- Matthew S. Reed, Republican, Commissioner with the Superior Court in Pinal County
- Megan K. Weagant, Independent, Sole Practitioner at Weagant Law Offices, PLC
- Lawrence M. Wharton, Republican, Commissioner with the Superior Court in Pinal County
