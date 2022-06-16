First responders advise public to prepare for triple-digit heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - "Once you move to that point of heat stroke, that's when it becomes an emergency and that's when we start performing treatments," said Brandon Daily from Golder Ranch Fire District.
With rising temperatures, first responders from Golder Ranch Fire District tells News 4 Tucson they've noticed an increase in heat related illness calls.
"If you know you're going to be on the roof all day or if you're going to be on the hiking trails, that you're actually pre-hydrating before you even start working for the day," said Daily.
Roofer, Said Aguirre said his team started working at the crack of dawn.
"We are here at five in the morning to keep grinding and making sure we get the job done and try to beat the heat as much as we can," said Said.
Outdoor workers tell News 4 Tucson working in triple digit heat isn't easy.
"We do make sure that we're drinking plenty of fluids all day, wearing outfits that protect us from the sun. It's just being safe and looking out for each other when you're up there," said Bradford Kublin.
Bottom line, experts advise everyone to be prepared before it's too late.
"You need to start drinking one cup of water every 15 to 20 minutes to maintain your hydration, by the time you start feeling thirsty you're already behind the eight ball to staying hydrated," said Daily.