First cruise ship since pandemic lockdown docks in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia -- The first cruise ship has arrived in Australia since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold two years ago.
The Pacific Explorer docked in Sydney Monday morning carrying only its crew.
Tug boats carrying water cannons showered the cruise liner as it sailed into the city's cruise terminal.
It made the voyage from Cyprus where it has been anchored with many others after the local cruise industry was shut down due to COVID-19.
Cruise ships have not been allowed to dock in Australia since the death of nearly 30 passengers who contracted COVID-19 while traveling aboard the ruby princess ship in March of 2020.
During that time, passengers of the Ruby Princess disembarked in Sydney, contributing to the spread of the virus in that community.
The Pacific Explorer, which is owned by P & O Australia, will depart on its first trip with passengers on May 31st, when it sails to Brisbane.