First crew to be sealed in pressurized habitat at Biosphere 2 in 30 years

TUCSON, Ariz. ( KVOA) - Thursday morning a four-person crew will embark on a 6 day mission at the University of Arizona’s Biosphere 2.
During the mission the crew will be locked in an air-tight pressurized habitat call the Space Analog for the Moon and Mars, or SAM.
The mission will serve as an experimental prototype of a fully enclosed system to learn how future humans might live and work in space.
The mission starts Thursday at 10 a.m.
This will be the first time in 30 years that a crew will seal themselves inside of an analogue habitat at this location.
The SAM combines a greenhouse with living facilities, including a workshop, kitchen, common area and sleeping quarters.
