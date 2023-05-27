First child flu death of the year in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) – On May 26th, the Pima County Health Department confirmed the death of a child due to the flu virus.

According to the PCHD, the child became ill and passed away in mid-May. After investigation, it was determined that the death was caused by an influenza infection.

The last pediatric flu death in Pima County was in 2022. Since October 2022, 3,627 flu cases have been reported to PCHD. Of those cases, 28% were reported in people 19 to 49 years old, which is the group that most commonly gets infected.

The child’s death occurred outside of the regular flu season and was within an age group that is generally low risk.

According to Pima County Health Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen, this should serve as a stark reminder that flu can spread year-round and should be taken seriously.

“If you have not gotten vaccinated against the flu, you should as soon as you can,” Cullen said.

“Getting a flu shot is one of the best tools we have to help protect ourselves against severe illness. Not only will the vaccine help better protect you, but it also protects those community members who are most vulnerable and at high-risk.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone age six months and older get the flu vaccine and practice everyday preventive actions like covering coughs and sneezes, staying away from sick people, and washing your hands often.

People at high risk for influenza complications should see a healthcare professional promptly if they develop flu symptoms, even if they have been vaccinated this season.

Along with the very young and the very old, underlying chronic medical conditions that can increase the risk for serious flu complications include asthma, diabetes, heart disease, or neurological conditions, pregnancy; and a weakened immune system.

For more information about the flu and its symptoms or where to find a flu vaccine in Arizona, use the Flu Vaccine Finder.