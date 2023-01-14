First African American History Museum opens in Arizona

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 526 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with additional rainfall expected. - Sabino Creek in Sabino Canyon is the most likely place to experience flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages... Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash, Bird Canyon and Esperero Wash. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&