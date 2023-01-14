 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM MST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1130 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. Some
low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 526 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. This will cause small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen with additional
rainfall expected.
- Sabino Creek in Sabino Canyon is the most likely place to
experience flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash, Bird Canyon and Esperero
Wash.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven
Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

First African American History Museum opens in Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0
University of Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - More than 300 people showed up for the grand opening of the African American History Museum. It's the first of its kind in the state of Arizona.

The museum on the University of Arizona's campus highlights the accomplishments and history of black people in southern Arizona.

Advisory board member for the African American Museum Delano Price said "I graduated from the U of A. I could never have imagined, something like this in my lifetime, especially on the University of Arizona campus, to have African American history where you can reach out and touch it”.

More than 300 people showed up for the grand opening of the African American History Museum. It's the first of its kind in the state of Arizona.

The vision for the museum came in part from a 7-year-old who is the grandson of co-founders Bob and Beverly Elliott.

Co-founder of the African American Museum Bob Elliott said "It took a lot of work and there has been a lot of support from the community. To be honest with you, Beverly and I weren't sure if two people would show up or 200. They told us that more than 200 people showed up".

The museum has multiple exhibits such as a coded quilt that slaves used to find safehouses along the underground railroad. It also features Buffalo Soldier paintings and educates people about the Crown Act and more.

There were crowns for people to wear to educate attendees about the crown act. It prohibits discrimination based on a person's hair texture and style. Right now, the museum is working to get that act passed in Arizona.

Attendee Benjamin Harris said "I'm wearing the crown because I know my hair is special the way it is. No one can judge my hair because I'm special and my hair is special".

Martin Luther King Day is January 16th and Arizona was the last state to recognize Dr. King's birthday as a holiday.

Beverly Elliott Co-founder of African American Museum said "I was truly embarrassed; I was one of those people that was out marching before any of this was even passed. I was out with Clarence Boykins; we were out marching along with getting petitions so it's fulfilling to see that happen."

The museum is supporting the MLK committee for the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. This upcoming Monday there will be a march starting at 8:30 a.m. on MLK Boulevard ending at Reid Park.

Tags

Recommended for you