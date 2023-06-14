Firefighters have stopped forward progress of Reeves wildland fire

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Reeves woodland fire, is around 3 miles east of Tombstone and firefighters have stopped forward progress at 88 Acres.
Gleason Road is closed from Mike post 0-5 and only accessible to public safety personnel.
Update to #ReevesFire: Fire approximately 100+ acres and moving away from structures. No current threat to structures at this time. Four SEATs engaged with an additional order pending for a Large Air Tanker (LAT). #AZFire #AZForestry https://t.co/bJHv01KqGR pic.twitter.com/kOSCyzv39E— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 14, 2023
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says to prepare to evacuate if you are in the area of Gleeson and Camino San Rafael, in Tombstone.
Avoid this area if possible until further notice for your safety and for personnel on scene.
Four Single Engine Air Tankers are working on the fire now.
